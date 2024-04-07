Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,364.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,307 shares of company stock valued at $428,090. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $160,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,284,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

