Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $261.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $227.00 to $261.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $236.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.25.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $271.89 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $272.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,645 shares of company stock worth $3,811,128. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

