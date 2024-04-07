Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,086. The firm has a market cap of $223.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.40. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.