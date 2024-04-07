Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 520,656 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 220,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

