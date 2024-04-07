AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO Sells $1,761,142.50 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,020.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AAR alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of AAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20.

AAR Price Performance

AIR opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.67. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on AIR

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.