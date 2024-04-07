971 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 971 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,162,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total value of $10,891,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,162,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total value of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock valued at $55,479,986. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,848. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $452.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $358.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 37.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

