95,635 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of Valmont Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at about $51,814,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,415,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Valmont Industries by 22.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,507,000 after purchasing an additional 146,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 139.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after purchasing an additional 119,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,195,000 after purchasing an additional 106,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VMI stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.19. 116,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,448. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.11. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.63 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Further Reading

