9,290 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,109. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.51. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.