90,877 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,694,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,615. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

