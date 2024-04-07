90,877 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 90,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,030,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.6% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.94. 4,694,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,815,615. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average of $82.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

