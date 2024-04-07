9,033 Shares in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Bought by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FRAF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits.

