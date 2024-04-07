6,115 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of General Mills by 48.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,051,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,728,000 after buying an additional 1,654,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.8 %

General Mills stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,557. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

