54,204 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.5% of One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $366,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,489. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

