5,320 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. 2,033,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,592,776. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGY. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.