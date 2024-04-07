5,309 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,172. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $268.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $259.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.34. 1,807,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.15. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $259.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.