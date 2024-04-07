3,719 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,693.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $176.75. 3,505,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,711. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

