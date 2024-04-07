30,502 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $99,908,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.46. 9,826,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,088,186. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.28.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.