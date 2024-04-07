3,000 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,702,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.14. 764,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.02. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

