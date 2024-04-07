19,243 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,999,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,812,000 after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,171,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,767,000 after purchasing an additional 40,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 49,114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $187.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.97 and a 200-day moving average of $171.89.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

