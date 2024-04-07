1,885,568 Shares in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,885,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,976,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 334.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 38,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 124,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,423,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,777. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 224.44 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.92. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

