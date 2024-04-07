18,500 Shares in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Bought by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,419,000 after acquiring an additional 315,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,562,000 after purchasing an additional 403,257 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,807,000 after purchasing an additional 400,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 888,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,652. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $55.75.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.00%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.