180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,842 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 19,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 47,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.61. 2,054,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,068,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

