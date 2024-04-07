180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 243 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Olin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 5.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Olin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $58.66. The company had a trading volume of 615,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

