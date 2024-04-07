180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,530,000 after acquiring an additional 767,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,712,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $2,311,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,604 shares of company stock worth $16,593,546. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,903. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.99. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

