180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6,557.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 940,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $197,266,000 after purchasing an additional 926,531 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after purchasing an additional 794,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.15. 1,881,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day moving average is $195.51. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

