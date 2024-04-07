180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kooman & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,182,000 after purchasing an additional 809,652 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,360,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $23.07. 514,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,666. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.61. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.