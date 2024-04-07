180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 286.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,730,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PepsiCo by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,604,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,629,000 after buying an additional 368,469 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.14. 4,410,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day moving average is $167.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.83.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

