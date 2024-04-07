180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,142 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 42,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 143,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,031. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

