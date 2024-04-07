180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,394,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $54.69 and a one year high of $66.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. The stock has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

