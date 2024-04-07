180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in MP Materials by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 10.42.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.59%. Research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MP Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

