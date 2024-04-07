180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 39,352,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,936,164. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.