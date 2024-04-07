180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $736,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $342.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $242.98 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

