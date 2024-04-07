180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 172.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,189 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,044,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,461,000 after buying an additional 214,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after buying an additional 1,963,682 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,280,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,106,000 after buying an additional 436,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. 2,010,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 212.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

