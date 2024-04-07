180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.69. 1,369,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,414. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

