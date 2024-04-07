180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 499,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 104,030 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 850,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 83,205 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 434,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 17,849 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 13,148,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,807,032. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

