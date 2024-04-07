180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 49.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,121,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $13.86.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,038,288 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

