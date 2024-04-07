180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,206. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.31 and a 12-month high of $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

