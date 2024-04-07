180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 16,040 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 61,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,544. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

