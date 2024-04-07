16,488 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

CBOE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.93. The company had a trading volume of 713,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.27 and a 200 day moving average of $176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

