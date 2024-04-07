1,175 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC

One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after acquiring an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 888.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 269,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.36. The stock had a trading volume of 233,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,056. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $465.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

