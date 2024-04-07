1,032 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Arlington Trust Co LLC

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,766,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $720,485,000 after buying an additional 210,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after purchasing an additional 124,080 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE YUM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.10. 1,729,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,715. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

