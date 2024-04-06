Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CFO Sells $266,961.66 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $85,500.00.
  • On Thursday, January 4th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 41,692 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $348,545.12.

Zuora Price Performance

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 42.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,344,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

