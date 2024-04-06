ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Trading Down 3.1%

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.62. 3,004,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,602,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 11.25%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

