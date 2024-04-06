Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.11.

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.87 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.26 and a 200 day moving average of $181.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

