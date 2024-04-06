Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Zoetis worth $90,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,230,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.86. 3,661,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,947. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.