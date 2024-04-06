ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

ZKH Group Limited (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.83. 35,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 59,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ZKH Group in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.30 price target for the company.

Get ZKH Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZKH

ZKH Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06.

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $344.22 million for the quarter.

About ZKH Group

(Get Free Report)

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZKH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZKH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.