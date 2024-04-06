Zelira Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 2,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Zelira Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia and the United States. The company offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Australia, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

