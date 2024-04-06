Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.80.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $290.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.09. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 218.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after buying an additional 86,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 487.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 53,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,648,000 after buying an additional 131,383 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 255.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.