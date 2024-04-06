Zcash Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.80 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $27.55 or 0.00040692 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $449.84 million and $49.80 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00073140 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00018935 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

