Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.39. 183,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 642,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xometry had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Xometry

In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,460.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $165,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,460.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,243 shares of company stock worth $444,742. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xometry by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,434,000 after buying an additional 628,255 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Xometry by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,631,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,598,000 after buying an additional 390,933 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.